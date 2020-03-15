

EDMUND DANTE CAPPUCCILLI "Ed"

On March 7, 2020 Ed's giving and generous heart suddenly and sadly stopped beating. Ed, beloved husband of Judy Cappuccilli and Doggie Daddy to Maddie and Rusty, was born May 2, 1943, to the late Elizabeth Tavares and Edmund D. Cappuccilli Sr. Ed was the eldest of four children: Michael (Lisa) Cappuccilli, Mary Lou Vannelli, and Peter Cappuccilli. Ed is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. Ed served in the US Army, graduated from the University of Rhode Island, took his Masters Degree from the University of Maryland and had a distinguished 37 year career with the US International Trade Commission. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Beall Funeral Home, 6512 NW Crain Hwy. (Rt. 3 South), Bowie, MD. Donations may be made to Rotary Club of Prince George's County Foundation, or to Disaster Aid USA. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at