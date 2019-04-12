Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EDWARD CARTER.



Edward L. Carter, Sr.

(Age 86)



Of Mt. Airy, MD, died on April 9, 2019. He was the husband of Barbara A. (Clum) Carter and the late Florence E. (Shanabrook) Carter.

Born on October 12, 1932, in Georgetown, Washington, DC, he was the son of the late James H. and Margaret M. (Crown) Carter.

Surviving besides his wife is one daughter, Gail Ann Crown; two step-brothers, George T. Bailey, Robert L. Bailey; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Ed is also survived by many other extended family members.

He was preceded in death by one son, Edward Lee Carter, Jr.; two brothers, James G. Carter, Henry L. Carter; one sister, Doris M. Bailey; one step-brother, Richard E. Bailey and one step-child, Gregory Clum.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday April 16 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Hilton Funeral Home, 22111 Beallsville Rd. (Rt. 109), Barnesville, MD, where funeral services will be held on Wednesday April 17 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Parklawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Rockville, MD.