CHOBANIAN EDWARD CHOBANIAN On July 5, 2019, Edward Chobanian, an 86 year old retired World Bank economist, passed away after a year-long battle with lymphoma. He died at home surrounded by family. He was born in Chicago on May 20, 1933 to Paul Chobanian and Margaret Dadian, but spent his childhood and youth in Racine, Wisconsin. He is survived by his wife, Jill Funk Chobanian and his daughter, Chula Whelan (Andy), his three step-children, Anne Funk Johnson (Steve), Howard V. Funk III (Jane), Peter M. Funk (Anna) and 11 grandchildren, Zack, Nick, Dan, Drew, Samantha, Benedict, Sebastian, William, Max, Thomas and Andrew. He is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. His brother, Haig, predeceased him. Ed and Jill married in 1978 after both lost their spouses. Edward's life was defined by his love of family, his devotion to his Armenian heritage, his passionate liberalism and love of travel, which was sparked when he served in the army in the Korean War . He was integral to the establishment of the Peace Corp as a volunteer with the Kennedy transitional team. While working for the Asian Development Bank from 1971 to 1975 and the World Bank from 1975 to 1995, he identified, appraised and supervised numerous agri-business and agro-industries projects in China, Vietnam, Laos, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and the Philippines. In addition, he had experience in teaching and training programs for the World Bank Training Institute and the International Marketing Institute of Harvard University 's Graduate School of Business. He attended public schools in Racine, graduated from the University of Wisconsin with B.S and M.A. degrees in economics, the University of Chicago with an MBA and later, an LLB from the University of Wisconsin. He was a member of the American Economics Association, and the International Agribusiness Management Association. He was a Board member of the Americans for Artsakh, an American NGO aiding Armenia and was treasurer of the World Federalist Movement, an NGO supporting the United Nations. His family will remember him as the "King of Armenia" and for his great sense of humor, his love of a good cigar and good food, and his athletic prowess, notably tennis. A memorial service is scheduled for a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to , PO box 5030, Hagerstown, Md 21741 or the Armenian Assembly of America, 734 15th St., NW, Washington, DC 20005. His family will remember him as the "King of Armenia" and for his great sense of humor, his love of a good cigar and good food, and his athletic prowess, notably tennis. A memorial service is scheduled for a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to , PO box 5030, Hagerstown, Md 21741 or the Armenian Assembly of America, 734 15th St., NW, Washington, DC 20005. Published in The Washington Post on July 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Korean War Harvard Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.