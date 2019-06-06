The Washington Post

EDWARD CLARK

EDWARD ALLEN CLARK (Age 83)  

Edward Allen Clark, an Army paratrooper and member of the Green Berets, peacefully passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019, with his family by his side. He was 83. Edward served in the U.S. Army for 30 years, including the Korean War as a teen and three tours in the Vietnam War. A native of Poughkeepsie, NY, Edward is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Anna-Luise, and their children, Roy and Janna. Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Redeemer Church, 9705 Summit Ave., Kensington, MD, on Saturday, June 8, at 10 a.m. Interment Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Published in The Washington Post on June 6, 2019
