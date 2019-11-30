

EDWARD D. CONNOR

USAFR/CIA Retiree



On November 12, 2019 of complications associated with a CVA. Ed was a resident of Vienna, Virginia from 1970 until 2007. He was a resident of McLean, Virginia from 2007 until his death.

Ed is survived by his wife, Sarah B. Connor, son Kenneth A. Connor, his daughter-in-law Sherry L. Connor, stepchildren: Jane L. and Patrick Kolb, Patrick and Diane Geary, John Geary and six granddaughters. He was preceded in death by his first wife Muriel H. Connor in 2005.

Ed served with the USAAC, USAFR and CIA for thirty-four years. He then completed 20 years in private industry. His last position was as Vice President of Corvus Corporation.

He flew combat missions for the USAAC and USAF during World War II , the Korean War and the Cold Wars. He served the CIA in Laos and South Viet Nam during the Viet Nam war.

His military decorations included the Silver Star, Distinguished Flying Cross (DFC), the Air Medal with two oak leaf clusters and the Air Force Commendation medal.

His civilian education included completion of a BBA at the University of Miami and an MA from Sacramento State College.

His military education included completion of the USAF Command and Staff Course and the National Security Management Course from the National Defense University.

He belonged to the following veterans' organizations: The Returned and Services League (Australia) Washington, D.C. chapter, the American Legion (China Post # 1- Shanghai), the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4337, the Arlington-Fairfax Elks lodge and the 13th Bomb Squadron Association.

A memorial service will be held at the Emmaus United Church of Christ, 900 Maple Ave East, Vienna, VA at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019.