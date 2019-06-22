

Edward Reese Corbitt

(Age 81)



Of Fredericksburg, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019 in Mary Washington Hospital from a stroke, after battling several prolonged medical illnesses.

Ed was born in Manilla, Philippine Islands on June 17, 1937 to Lewil and Carmen (Reese) Corbitt. He graduated from Coolidge High School in Washington, DC in 1957 and immediately entered the U.S. Army , serving his time in the U.S. Afterwards, he had several jobs, but found his joy with his career with Navy Intelligence.

Ed married Maren Helen (Krause) Corbitt on April 3, 1965 and they were married 47 years before Maren's premature passing of cancer in 2012, from which Ed never fully recovered.

Ed was very proud of his work in Naval Intelligence and especially time spent with Task Force 168. He was proud of his contributions to the Cold War and was a vocal patriot. Throughout his successful career, he travelled extensively around the world and loved sharing his many adventures with his family and friends. He loved WWII history, especially the Pacific theater, and had a penchant for old movies.

Ed is survived by his daughter, DeeDee Sauter and her husband, George of Catlett; his daughter, Stephanie Corbitt of Lorton; his grandsons, Jonathan Sauter (18) and Henry Sauter (10) of Catlett; and his brother, Robert Corbitt of Sarasota, Florida. In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his brother, William Corbitt; and a sister, Nora Jane Corbitt.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 24 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg.

A service will be held at 12 noon on Tuesday, June 25 at the funeral home chapel.

Interment will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 27 at Quantico National Cemetery.