EDWARD CRUMP

Service Information
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC
20019
(202)-399-3600
Lying in State
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
North Brentwood AME Zion Church
4037 Webster St.
North Brentwood, MD
Service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
North Brentwood AME Zion Church
4037 Webster St.
North Brentwood, MD
Notice
EDWARD B. CRUMP  

Entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Sadie P. Crump; four daughters, Linda Briscoe, Katrina Hightower, Monique Crump and Cynthia Crump-Hairston; two sons, Peddro Crump and Curtis Crump; two stepsons, Shon Bryant and Terrance Bryant; 21 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. Crump will lie in state at North Brentwood AME Zion Church, 4037 Webster St., North Brentwood, MD on Saturday, December 7 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 4, 2019
