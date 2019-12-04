EDWARD B. CRUMP
Entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Sadie P. Crump; four daughters, Linda Briscoe, Katrina Hightower, Monique Crump and Cynthia Crump-Hairston; two sons, Peddro Crump and Curtis Crump; two stepsons, Shon Bryant and Terrance Bryant; 21 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. Crump will lie in state at North Brentwood AME Zion Church, 4037 Webster St., North Brentwood, MD on Saturday, December 7 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery.