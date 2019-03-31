EDWARD L. DAVIS, SR.
Edward L. Davis, Sr., of Silver Spring, MD, passed away at his home on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the age of 85. He is survived by his devoted wife of 52 plus years, Julianne Davis; son, Linwood (Becky), and step-daughter, Deborah O. Nelson. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Aaron, Marcus, Elijah and Emma; several great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Green, and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his son, Robin. A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019, 11 a.m., at Colesville United Methodist Church, 52 Randolph Rd., Silver Spring, MD 20904. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to .