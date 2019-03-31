EDWARD DAVIS

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EDWARD DAVIS.

 
 

EDWARD L. DAVIS, SR.  

Edward L. Davis, Sr., of Silver Spring, MD, passed away at his home on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the age of 85. He is survived by his devoted wife of 52 plus years, Julianne Davis; son, Linwood (Becky), and step-daughter, Deborah O. Nelson. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Aaron, Marcus, Elijah and Emma; several great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Green, and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his son, Robin. A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019, 11 a.m., at Colesville United Methodist Church, 52 Randolph Rd., Silver Spring, MD 20904. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to .

Funeral Home
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20012
(202) 882-6600
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 31, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations