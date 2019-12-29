

DR. EDWARD DE FABO

Professor Emeritus, GWU



Passed peacefully on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 in Bethesda, MD. Born June 10, 1937 in Wilkes-Barre, PA to the late John and Anna (nee Marcone) DeFabo. He attended Kings College and received his PhD from George Washington University. In a long research career, he investigated the effects of UV radiation on living systems. He chaired and was senior author on the SCOPE reports, one of the earliest multi-disciplinary assessments of the effects of increased UV on the biosphere for which he received the Global Ozone Award from the Montreal Protocol. He made significant contributions to understanding the effects of UV on the immune system and the role of UV and sunlight exposure in melanoma.

Ed was the beloved husband of Frances Noonan De Fabo; devoted brother of Paul De Fabo (partner, Dolores) and of the late Diane Zwald and Theresa De Fabo; loving uncle of Paul (wife, Diane and children, Ryan and Samantha), Jeffrey, Susan, Julie, John, Michael and Eric. His first wife, Athena Macris De Fabo predeceased him in 1985.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Church, 9601 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda, MD on Thursday, January 2 at 10:45 a.m. Private interment will be held in Wilkes-Barre, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in the name of Dr. De Fabo may be made to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 ( www.stjude.org

