Edward William DeKnight
"Bill" (Age 94)
Of Silver Spring, MD, died Saturday, March 9, 2019. Loving husband of Anna DeKnight for 69 years, Bill was the father of Eileen (Fred) Wittwer of Charlottesville, VA, Bob (Carol) DeKnight of Chevy Chase, MD, and Tom (Diane) DeKnight of Folly Beach, SC; grandfather of Scott, Greg, Allison, Brittany, Joe, Jennifer, James; great-grandfather of Matteo, Everett, Aubrey, Nora, Bennett; brother of Patricia Frankemolle of Northport, NY; uncle of Pamela, Alice and Linda. Family time in Ocean City, MD, was very special to him. Bill served in the Navy during WWII
and graduated from the University of Delaware. He retired from the Naval Surface Weapons Center, where he had an interesting career as an electrical engineer. He enjoyed golf, woodworking, grape growing and was an award-winning winemaker. Private services followed by inurnment at Arlington National Cemetery will be at a later date.