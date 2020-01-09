The Washington Post

EDWARD DIMLER (1944 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EDWARD DIMLER.
Service Information
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fort Lincoln Funeral Home
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Jerome's Catholic Church
Hyattsville, MD
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Jerome's Catholic Church
Hyattsville, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

EDWARD JAMES DIMLER  

Edward James Dimler of Hyattsville, MD, passed away suddenly on December 23, 2019, at home. He was born in Washington, D.C. on August 21, 1944 to the late Edward Dimler and Palma LiCalzi Dimler. He was preceded in death by his wife Linda A. Bird and his son, Brendan. He is survived by his daughter Teresa Dimler.
Visitation will be held at the Fort Lincoln Funeral Home on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Viewing will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Jerome's Catholic Church in Hyattsville, MD followed by a mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Fort Lincoln Cemetery.
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 9, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.