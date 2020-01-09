

EDWARD JAMES DIMLER



Edward James Dimler of Hyattsville, MD, passed away suddenly on December 23, 2019, at home. He was born in Washington, D.C. on August 21, 1944 to the late Edward Dimler and Palma LiCalzi Dimler. He was preceded in death by his wife Linda A. Bird and his son, Brendan. He is survived by his daughter Teresa Dimler.

Visitation will be held at the Fort Lincoln Funeral Home on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Viewing will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Jerome's Catholic Church in Hyattsville, MD followed by a mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Fort Lincoln Cemetery.