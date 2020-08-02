Captain Edward E. Henifin, United States Navy, made his final PCS on July 25, 2020. He was 88. He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 65 years, Betsy; his children Ann Reddick, David Henifin (Jeanne) and Ted Henifin (Pam); five grandchildren, David Reddick (Darlene), Elisabeth Francis (Christopher), Cate Henderson (Caleb), Wells Henifin and Jimmy Henifin; and four great-grandchildren, Monroe and Presley Reddick, Huntleigh Henderson and Freyja Francis.Highlights of his distinguished career include Executive Officer of the USS Albacore, Commanding Officer of the USS Pomfret and Commanding Officer of the Naval Research Lab. Buzz spent significant time deep below the ocean as part of the Navy's deep submergence program, including as Commanding Officer of the Trieste II. He participated in searches for the USS Thresher, the USS Scorpion and various classified items lost at sea including a hydrogen bomb and a reel of surveillance film dropped from a US spy satellite. The family learned about the classified missions after they were declassified and appeared in various publications - Buzz still would not confirm or deny! Betsy finds it ironic that the Navy paid him to find small items in big oceans when she had to find everything for him in his own house!Buzz valued friendships with former shipmates and neighbors across the country, USNA classmates, Bush Hill friends, the Ocean View men's breakfast group and the Fenwick Island Usual Suspects. He will be missed by all who had the privilege to know him. We will always hear him - loud, clear and ungarbled!A celebration of life will be scheduled when safe to gather.Donations in Buzz's memory can be made to The Dolphin Scholarship Foundation.