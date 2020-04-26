The Washington Post

EDWARD EARL WRIGHT

Edward Earl Wright of Bethesda, MD, passed away on April 3, 2020. He died at home of natural causes. He was 89. Wright attended Princeton, Tulane and Yale Universities. A lawyer, and former foreign service officer, Wright had a distinguished career overseas serving on the Brazil Desk, as aide to the French Ambassador, as Secretary to the U.S. Delegation and 2nd U.N. Law of the Sea Conference, and as the aide to the Ambassadors of NATO and OECD. In Mississippi in the early 1960's he was a strong voice for Civil Rights, working with Federal District Judge Cox. In the DC area he worked for Kominers & Fort, Nutter,
McClennen & Fish. He served as legislative council for the U.S. Japan Trade Council, OPIC, Mobil Oil, and was Vice President for Government Relations to the U.S. Rubber Manufacturers Association. He is survived by his daughter, Meredith Wright of Bethesda, Houma and Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and his second wife and great love, Denise Cardinet Wright. Services will be held at a later date.
 
 

Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 26, 2020
