EMES Edward L. Emes, JR. Edward L. Emes, Jr., 91, passed away peacefully at his home in Washington, DC on November 27, 2020. Born on April 23, 1929 in New York City to the late Edward L. Emes and Ruth Lippe-Detmold Emes, Ed served in the U.S. Marine Corps at the end of World War II, and was a midshipman at the initial Great Lakes NROTC school. He was given a service appointment to Ohio State University where he competed on the swimming team which won the 1949 NCAA Championship. A 1952 graduate of Duke University, he competed on the gymnastics team and was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity. Ed worked in bank lending insurance and was a vice president of the Financial General Bank & Insurance Group. He resigned to establish his own investment company with property interests in Georgetown, Washington, and Florida. A world-class swimmer and record holder, Ed is in the Swimming Hall of Fame. He medaled in over 80 AAU and Masters National Championship events. Ed was an avid skier, competitive kayaker, sailor, windsurfer, traveler, and gardener, and was active in the Georgetown community where he lived for 65 years. Ed was also a member of the Chevy Chase Club for more than 60 years. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Elizabeth Dalton Emes, and his daughter, Virginia Radley Emes and her wife, Danielle Germain, all of Washington, DC. He is pre-deceased by his wife, Virginia Busby Emes (mother of their daughter, Radley), and sister, Carol R. Emes. He leaves behind an extended family and vast network of friends. The family would like to thank Rosalinda Rivera and Segundo "Junior" Vega for their loving care and support. He will be interred in Oak Hill Cemetery with a modicum of ashes placed alongside his Jack Russell Terriers in his Georgetown garden.