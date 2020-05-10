Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial service To be announced at a later date Send Flowers Notice

MITCHELL EDWARD F. MITCHELL, JR. December 23, 1931 - April 30, 2020 Edward Franklin Mitchell, Jr. passed away peacefully with his family at his side on April 30, 2020, at the age of 88 in Annapolis, MD. He is survived by his daughter, Karen Mitchell; his granddaughters, Stephanie Holland and Caroline Strojny (Brian); great-grandchildren, Nathan and Cameron Strojny; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his loyal dogs, Tyce and Billie. He was an inspirational leader, colleague and friend. He was devoted to a single company his entire career and was a man of many talents ranging from engineering, politics, sailing, crabbing, golf, wood-working, education and activism. Ed, a.k.a. Pete, was born and raised in Harrisonburg, Virginia where he excelled at football, basketball and any sport he tried. After serving in the U.S. Navy in the field of aviation electronics, he graduated from the University of Virginia in 1956 with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He then received a Master of Engineering Administration degree in 1960 from George Washington University, which conferred on him an honorary Doctorate in 1989. He met and married the love of his life, Suzanne Mitchell (d. 2011) in 1955 and raised their daughter, Karen and son, Brian (d. 2018) in Vienna and Oakton, Virginia. In Vienna, he helped to organize the Vienna Woods Citizens League, serving as its Vice President in 1959 and was elected to the Vienna Town Council in 1963. He began his career at Pepco in 1956 as a junior electrical engineer and worked his way up through every phase of the utility's operations to the top office. He became a member of the Board of Directors in 1980. He became President in 1983, Chief Executive Officer in 1989 and Chairman of the Board in 1992. Ed believed it was beneficial if the talent of the executive ranks of a company could be trained and developed in house, and he was living proof of the success of that belief. During his career, Pepco's infrastructure and capacity was in flux and Ed was determined to create new opportunities for the business and for the customers. He implemented a major marketing campaign to recruit voluntary residential participation in energy conservation where customer's A/C and water heaters cycled off during peak times of demand. Ed also led the installation of new generation facilities on the system to meet increasing demands. At the time of his retirement, his colleagues praised his leadership during a period of significant change in the electric utility industry as it underwent deregulation and consolidation. "Ed Mitchell's leadership kept Pepco on a steady course in preparing the company for competition," his successor said. "Thanks to Ed's foresight, Pepco is poised to take advantage of the new business opportunities that deregulation will bring." Ed Mitchell was an active leader in electric industry related organizations. He served as president of the Association of Edison Illuminating Companies, president of the Southeastern Electric Exchange, Chairman of the Edison Electric Institute, and a member of the Board of Directors of the Electric Power Research Institute. Ed Mitchell also served on several boards of local businesses as well as the National Rehabilitation Hospital, the Greater Washington Board of Trade, Maryland Economic Growth Associates (MEGA), Visitors of the University of Maryland's College of Engineering, Riggs National Bank of Washington, and the Maryland Business Council. However, Ed's proudest appointments were the chairmanships of the Maryland Business Roundtable for Education and the Corporation Against Drug Abuse (CADA), a coalition of local business leaders working to diminish drug abuse in the workplace and prevent it in public schools. In 1980, Ed and Suzanne moved to Potomac, Maryland where they were a constant presence at their granddaughters' activities and events. In addition, he was a sailing enthusiast and was active in efforts to revitalize the Chesapeake Bay. After retirement, he fulfilled his lifelong dream of waking up to the Bay every morning by moving out to Kent Island with Suzanne, where he lived until his passing. Those that knew Ed Mitchell know he came from humble roots, and through hard work, determination, and a spirit of adventure, he created a wonderful and complete life for himself and those he loved. His love, friendship and hospitality will not be forgotten. He will be missed. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date with details to follow. Online condolences can be made at https://everdays.com/funeral-homes/usa/md/chester/fellows-helfenbein--newnam---chester/edward-franklin-mitchell-jr In lieu of flowers, Ed's family is requesting that donations be made to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation at www.cbf.org or (410) 268-8816. Published in The Washington Post on May 10, 2020

