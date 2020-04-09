EDWARD S. FARR, JR. "Ted" (Age 66)
Edward passed away peacefully on April 2, 2020. He is survived by his devoted wife Kimberly and loving mother Janet Far. Also survived by many who loved him, children, Deana Davis (Gordon), Corey Farr, and TJ Farr; grandchildren, Payton Davis, Casey Davis; step-children, Shawn Brown (Christian), Thomas Winkler and Robyn Winkler; step-grandchildren, Quenton Winkler and Patrick Owens; siblings, Daran Ryan (Danny), Darby Lemerise (JR) and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father Edward Farr and his sister, Daryl Widmeyer (Doug). A memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Navigate Recovery, 52 Gwinnett Dr., Ste. A, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. Condolences at tinyurl.com/edfarr-memory