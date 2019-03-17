EDWARD FIELDS

EDWARD NATHAN FIELDS  

On Monday, March 11, 2019, Edward N. Fields of Temple Hills, MD was called to rest. He leaves to cherish his memory; his loving wife Daisy A. Fields; two daughters, Dennia Cook (Charles) and Geri Davis (Kurt); four sons, Curtis J. Lewis (Leslie), James O. Baxter, Jr., Chester L. and Jeffrey Baxter (Lisa); sister Elizabeth Cole; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Friendship Baptist Church, 900 Delaware Ave. SW, Washington, DC from 10 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Interment Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Services.

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 17, 2019
