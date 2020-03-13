

EDWARD MUNN FORD



Edward Munn Ford, 93, passed away Tuesday, March 11, 2020, at Randolph Hospice. Born October 1, 1926, he was the son of the late Edward Ford and Ruth Munn Ford.

Edward worked as a salesman for various kitchen distributorships in the MD suburbs of Washington DC. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, as well as golfing. He had five hole in ones and played most of the notable golf courses in the United States and St Andrew's Course in Scotland.

Edward is survived by his nieces and nephews, Kevin Kidwell (Donna) of Asheboro NC, Valerie Kidwell of Illinois, Russell Kidwell of Winchester, VA, and Paula Kidwell of Winchester, VA; sister in laws, Doris H Kidwell of Asheboro NC, and Sophie Kidwell of Winchester, VA; and brother in law, Edward M Kidwell, of Virginia. He was proceeded in death by his wife, Lillian Kidwell Ford; sister, Ruth Ford Matheny Peterson and his parents.

A memorial service will be held at a later time. Services entrusted to Midstate Cremation & Funeral Service.