FOWLER EDWARD FOWLER Corporate Lawyer and Environmentalist Mr. Fowler, retired General Counsel of Mobil Corporation and Mobil Oil, former Chairman of the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, and a leader of environmental groups in New York's Adirondack State Park, died on May 19, 2019. He was 87. A native of Idaho, Mr. Fowler graduated, summa cum laude from Princeton in 1953 where he was a distance runner on the cross-country and track teams. He then enlisted in the Army's Counter Intelligence Corp and was stationed as a "semi-civilian" in Japan. Yale Law School followed where he was on the Law Journal's board of editors, graduating in 1959. He joined the New York firm of Debevoise, Plimpton, Lyons & Gates, then joined Mobil Oil Corp where he served for 26 years. He became Mobil's General Counsel in 1986, a position he held until retirement. In his leadership roles at Mobil, he made the company an industry pacesetter in the hiring of women and minority lawyers to join its internal law group. During the 30 years he lived in Chappaqua, NY, he was president of the town's School Board, chairman of the Chappaqua Chamber Orchestra, chairman of the United Way of Westchester's Leadership Campaign, moderator of the First Congregational Church of Chappaqua and later an elder of the Presbyterian Church of Mount Kisco. After moving to the District of Columbia in 1990, Mr. Fowler joined the Georgetown Presbyterian Church where he was on the Board of Deacons. He served as a trustee of the Shakespeare Theatre, and was on the Board of the National Symphony Orchestra. He was the Symphony Board Chairman from 1995 to 1998. Mr. Fowler was a Vice President and Treasurer of the Adirondack Mountain Reserve in St. Hubert's, NY and played a leading role in creation of the Ausable Club Preservation Foundation. He was a board member of The Nature Conservancy's Adirondack Chapter - including four years as Chairman -- the Adirondack Land Trust, and The Adirondack Council - environmental groups dedicated to preservation of the six-million-acre Adirondack State Park. In 2006, Mr. Fowler and his wife, Carolyn, moved to the retirement community of Duncaster in Bloomfield, CT. Mr. Fowler became a board member and Chairman of Duncaster's Endowment Foundation and of the parent Duncaster, Inc. He was a member of the Asylum Hill Congregational Church in Hartford. Mr. Fowler is survived by his wife of 60 years, Carolyn Fowler; two children, Barbara Houston of Kent, CT and Thomas Fowler of Garden City, NY and four grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on August 11 in Keene Valley, NY. Memorial gifts may be made to the Duncaster Foundation, 20 Loeffler Road, Bloomfield, CT or to the Ausable Club Preservation Foundation, 137 Ausable Road, St. Huberts, NY.

In his leadership roles at Mobil, he made the company an industry pacesetter in the hiring of women and minority lawyers to join its internal law group. During the 30 years he lived in Chappaqua, NY, he was president of the town's School Board, chairman of the Chappaqua Chamber Orchestra, chairman of the United Way of Westchester's Leadership Campaign, moderator of the First Congregational Church of Chappaqua and later an elder of the Presbyterian Church of Mount Kisco. After moving to the District of Columbia in 1990, Mr. Fowler joined the Georgetown Presbyterian Church where he was on the Board of Deacons. He served as a trustee of the Shakespeare Theatre, and was on the Board of the National Symphony Orchestra. He was the Symphony Board Chairman from 1995 to 1998. Mr. Fowler was a Vice President and Treasurer of the Adirondack Mountain Reserve in St. Hubert's, NY and played a leading role in creation of the Ausable Club Preservation Foundation. He was a board member of The Nature Conservancy's Adirondack Chapter - including four years as Chairman -- the Adirondack Land Trust, and The Adirondack Council - environmental groups dedicated to preservation of the six-million-acre Adirondack State Park. In 2006, Mr. Fowler and his wife, Carolyn, moved to the retirement community of Duncaster in Bloomfield, CT. Mr. Fowler became a board member and Chairman of Duncaster's Endowment Foundation and of the parent Duncaster, Inc. He was a member of the Asylum Hill Congregational Church in Hartford. Mr. Fowler is survived by his wife of 60 years, Carolyn Fowler; two children, Barbara Houston of Kent, CT and Thomas Fowler of Garden City, NY and four grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on August 11 in Keene Valley, NY. Memorial gifts may be made to the Duncaster Foundation, 20 Loeffler Road, Bloomfield, CT or to the Ausable Club Preservation Foundation, 137 Ausable Road, St. Huberts, NY. Mr. Fowler was a Vice President and Treasurer of the Adirondack Mountain Reserve in St. Hubert's, NY and played a leading role in creation of the Ausable Club Preservation Foundation. He was a board member of The Nature Conservancy's Adirondack Chapter - including four years as Chairman -- the Adirondack Land Trust, and The Adirondack Council - environmental groups dedicated to preservation of the six-million-acre Adirondack State Park. In 2006, Mr. Fowler and his wife, Carolyn, moved to the retirement community of Duncaster in Bloomfield, CT. Mr. Fowler became a board member and Chairman of Duncaster's Endowment Foundation and of the parent Duncaster, Inc. He was a member of the Asylum Hill Congregational Church in Hartford. Mr. Fowler is survived by his wife of 60 years, Carolyn Fowler; two children, Barbara Houston of Kent, CT and Thomas Fowler of Garden City, NY and four grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on August 11 in Keene Valley, NY. Memorial gifts may be made to the Duncaster Foundation, 20 Loeffler Road, Bloomfield, CT or to the Ausable Club Preservation Foundation, 137 Ausable Road, St. Huberts, NY. 