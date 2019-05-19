FRANZOSA Edward S. Franzosa, Ph.D. US Navy Veteran DEA Senior Forensic Chemist Edward Franzosa, 73, "Dr. Ed" to all who knew him, died November 10, 2018 at Inova Loudoun Hospital, from lymphatic cancer. A native of Springfield, MA, Ed earned a B.S. in Chemistry from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, NY in 1967. An NROTC graduate, he subsequently served for two years (67-69) as an engineering officer (LT-JG) aboard the USS Clarke County (LST-601) in the so-called "Brown Water Navy" during combat deployments in Vietnam. Following his discharge, he earned a Ph.D. in Molecular Spectroscopy from SUNY/Binghamton from 1970-1975, simultaneously serving as a police officer in Whitney Point NY, departing at the rank of Sergeant. Dr. Franzosa then joined the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, serving for 42 years at the Special Testing and Research Laboratory, becoming the world's foremost expert in the source determination of tablets, capsules, blotter papers, and other solid drug formulations and packaging. He is believed to have analyzed over 25,000 drug exhibits, and testified over 30 times in U.S. and foreign courts. Through his career, he gave hundreds of presentations on source determination and courtroom testimony, and co-authored six editions of the Logo Index and about a dozen scientific papers. He received numerous performance awards during his Government tenure. Ed also served as a Chief Range Officer and as an Environmental Manager for 15 years at The Izaak Walton League / Arlington-Fairfax Chapter, and portrayed Union General Irvin McDowell at dozens of Civil War reenactments in the Manassas and Fredericksburg areas. He was an avid hunter, taking annual trips to Montana and Wyoming. Dr. Franzosa was an only child and a lifelong bachelor, and leaves many admirers but no direct survivors. He will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery at a future date. Remembrances may be left at: www.legacy.com/obituaries/name/edward-franzosa-obituary?? pid= 190730682www.legacy.com/obituaries/name/edward-franzosa-obituary?? pid= 190730682
Published in The Washington Post on May 19, 2019