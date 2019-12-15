The Washington Post

Edward Goodwin

Guest Book
Service Information
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Notice
Edward Francis Goodwin, Jr.  

Goodwin, Edward Francis, Jr. On Friday, December 13, 2019 of Olney, MD. Beloved husband of Judith C. Goodwin; Loving father of Susan E. Heuver (Marcel) and Michael S. Goodwin (Lisa). Also survived by seven grandchildren Emily (Joel), Teresa, Maria, Rachel, John, Cole and Drew. Friends may call at DeVol Funeral Home, 10 East Deer Park Drive, Gaithersburg, MD on Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 2900 Olney Sandy Spring Road, Olney, MD on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. where a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 12 p.m. Interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in his name to The Little Sisters of The Poor, Washington D.C. (http://www.littlesistersofthepoorwashingtondc.org/). Please sign family guest book at:

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 15, 2019
