EDWARD TYRONE GREEN, II



Although it's been a year since God plucked you from the living, Not a day goes by that I do not think of you. Remembrances of your kind and generous spirit keep you alive in my heart. In the midst of my sadness, when I reflect on the little things that were uniquely you, they bring a smile to my face. And I feel blessed to have had you for the time that you were here. We love you and we miss you. Rest in Peace My Son. Mommy, Kefim, & Zahali