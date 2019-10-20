Edward H. Green
(Age 90)
On Tuesday, October 15, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of the late Diane J. Green; father of Mark Green (Cherie), Lynne Green Griffin and Kirk Green; grandfather of Ryan, Jennifer, Taylor and Spencer; and great-grandfather of Sophie and Sasha. A Memorial Service will be held at Inter-Faith Chapel, 3680 South Leisure World Blvd., Silver Spring, MD on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 12 noon. Interment private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice, 1355 Piccard Drive, Suite 100, Rockville, MD, 20850.