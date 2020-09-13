Of Gettysburg, PA died Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the Gettysburg Hospital. He was born January 20, 1925 in Pittsburgh, PA. Mr. Hickcox was predeceased by his wife of 67 years, Roberta Livesay Hickcox, who died August 14, 2019, two children, Shanon Joy Hickcox and Edward Lee Hickcox, Jr. who each died of cystic fibrosis at the age of eight. He is survived by two daughters, Roberta Ann Hickcox of Gettysburg and Julee Ellen Hickcox of Roanoke, VA and two grandsons, Christopher Lee Banks and Alexander Shanon Banks. Mr. Hickcox completed three years of military duty during World War II including service with the U.S. Army Signal Corps in the China/Burma/India Theater. He earned a BA from Transylvania University, Lexington, Kentucky in 1949 and an MPA degree from Penn State University in 1977. Mr. Hickcox joined the Central Intelligence Agency in 1949 as an operations officer and served multiple tours overseas in Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, where he was Chief of Station, and Hong Kong, where he was also Chief of Station until 1975 when he opted for early retirement and settled in Gettysburg with his wife and daughters. In the late 1970's and early 1980's, he worked in Harrisburg, PA as the Director of Drug Law Enforcement for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania under Governors Shapp and Thornburg. He remained in that position until the CIA asked him to return to that agency as a recruitment officer. Later, and until 2012, he worked periodically as an instructor in a variety of CIA training programs in the Washington, DC area. In Gettysburg, Mr. Hickcox was active as a volunteer with the Adams County Library System, serving on the Board of Directors for a few years in the 1980's. He later served as a volunteer teacher with the Adams County Literacy Council. Following cremation, a private interment will be held in the Arlington National Cemetery. The Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements, online tributes and condolences can be made at