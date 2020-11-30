Edward L. Isaacs "Ed"
On November 25, 2020, Edward L. Isaacs "Ed", 84, of Rockville, MD, died from complications from injuries from a fall. Ed was born in Brooklyn, NY and earned his Aeronautical Engineering degree from Brooklyn Polytechnic Institute. He worked for the General Electric Company on a subcontract to Bell Laboratories on Kwajalein in the Marshall Islands where he worked on the Nike-Zeus Anti-Ballistic Missile System. Ed worked for many years at General Electric as a computer analyst in Phoenix, AZ; Watertown, MA; and Rockville, MD. Ed enjoyed running, reading, travel and especially enjoyed his volunteer work with the Literacy Council of Montgomery County. Ed is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Edith; son, Lowell (Michele); daughter, Andrea Need (Bill Harkins); granddaughters: Zoe and Ella Need; sister, Isabel Lerner. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ed's name to the Literacy Council of Montgomery County, 21 Maryland Ave. #320, Rockville, MD 20850, or a charity of your choice
. Due to the ongoing pandemic, there will be no service at this time.