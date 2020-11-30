1/
EDWARD ISAACS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share EDWARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Edward L. Isaacs "Ed"  
On November 25, 2020, Edward L. Isaacs "Ed", 84, of Rockville, MD, died from complications from injuries from a fall. Ed was born in Brooklyn, NY and earned his Aeronautical Engineering degree from Brooklyn Polytechnic Institute. He worked for the General Electric Company on a subcontract to Bell Laboratories on Kwajalein in the Marshall Islands where he worked on the Nike-Zeus Anti-Ballistic Missile System. Ed worked for many years at General Electric as a computer analyst in Phoenix, AZ; Watertown, MA; and Rockville, MD. Ed enjoyed running, reading, travel and especially enjoyed his volunteer work with the Literacy Council of Montgomery County. Ed is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Edith; son, Lowell (Michele); daughter, Andrea Need (Bill Harkins); granddaughters: Zoe and Ella Need; sister, Isabel Lerner. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ed's name to the Literacy Council of Montgomery County, 21 Maryland Ave. #320, Rockville, MD 20850, or a charity of your choice. Due to the ongoing pandemic, there will be no service at this time.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 30, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved