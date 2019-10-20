The Washington Post

EDWARD JOHNSON

EDWARD NOBLE JOHNSON  

Edward "Eddie Quack" Noble Johnson, age 75, died peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, October 12, 2019. He was a native Washingtonian, United States Army Veteran, and dedicated husband. He is survived by his devoted wife, Valerie Denise Johnson; two daughters, Danielle Monique Steele Johnson and Dareria Shanea Marie Johnson; three grandchildren, Kye Johnson, Kameron Johnson and Kymaria Johnson; sister, Barbara Gayle Maginley; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his father, Oscar Bernard Johnson; mother, Ruth Ellen Steele; and brother, Charles Oscar Johnson. A celebration of his life will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Clifton Park Baptist Church, 8818 Piney Branch Rd., Silver Spring, MD 20903. Interment on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, 11 a.m., at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Hwy., Cheltenham, MD 20623.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 20, 2019
bullet U.S. Army
