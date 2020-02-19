

Edward M. Kallok



Of West Springfield, Virginia departed this life on February 6, 2020 at his home, with his family. Born on February 27, 1929 in Star Junction, PA, he was predeceased by his wife Patricia A. Kallok (nee Stetser) who died on April 29, 2018. He is survived by his three children, Gregory Kallok of West Springfield, VA, Randy Kallok of Arlington, VA and Kathy Kallok of West Springfield, VA. He is also survived by his brother-in-law William Stetser, and numerous nieces and nephews. Beloved father, husband and uncle, Ed was a warm hearted, gregarious person that could strike up an easy conversation with almost anyone. He was kind, funny and had a generous spirit that will live in the hearts of his family and those that knew him forever. He was profoundly grateful for the care that his three children provided, which enabled him to stay in his home until the end, and the love that they showed him especially in the final months of his life. Ed was a sportsman that loved playing tennis, softball and fishing. A teacher for 30 years in the Alexandria, Virginia school system, Ed coached tennis at Hammond Highschool and also led the Cross Country team to a State Victory in 1963. Later in his teaching career, he coached a very competitive T.C. Williams High School tennis team. In the summers, Ed also taught drivers education at Hammond Highschool and, along with his wife Patty, taught tennis at North Springfield swimming pool introducing many young children to the joys of tennis. He retired from teaching in 1989 and spent the next 30+ years spending time with his family and friends, and playing senior softball and tennis.