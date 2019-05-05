Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EDWARD KANE. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

KANE EDWARD ROBERT MICHAEL KANE Ed Kane died on April 14, 2019 from complications following a stroke. Ed was born in Massachusetts on December 15, 1929. He was valedictorian of his Rockland High School class, and was awarded a full scholarship to Harvard College, from which he graduated cum laude in 1951. From 1951-1952, Ed was the first Fulbright scholar at the law school of the University of Istanbul. He used that year to achieve fluency in Turkish and was increasingly drawn to a life of public service. In 1952 he began his career as an officer with the Central Intelligence Agency, serving in Ankara, Cairo, Baghdad, Tripoli, Dakar, Algiers, and Lisbon. In Washington he became chief of the Africa Division. He retired in 1982 as a member of the Senior Intelligence Service. Ed returned to Harvard to take the Advanced Management course at the Harvard Business School and then established his own international consulting office in Lisbon. From 1983-1993, Ed was president of the American Club of Lisbon. Shortly before he left Portugal he was honored in a ceremony at the Presidential Palace by then-President Mario Soares, who named him a Knight Commander in the Order of Prince Henry the Navigator. In late 1993, Ed returned to Washington where, from 1994 to 1998, he was a senior associate in the African Studies Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). As a member of the Cosmos Club, he was active in their International Affairs Committee and in 2007 he was elected to the Board of Management. He was also a member of the Washington Institute for Foreign Affairs (WIFA) and enjoyed teaching English to immigrants at the Washington English Center (formerly Language ETC). He spoke Turkish, Arabic, French, and Portuguese. Ed is survived by Phyllis Jackson Kane, his wife of 66 years; son Geoffrey Kane of Koh Samui, Thailand; and daughter Emily Kane, granddaughter Katherine Kane, and son-in-law Bret Schmiege of Juno, Alaska. A son, Peter Kane, predeceased his father. A memorial gathering will be held on June 15.A memorial gathering will be held on June 15.

