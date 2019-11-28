EDWARD KASSOFF
Edward Kassoff died peacefully in his sleep on October 25th at age 84. Ed was born in the Bronx, NY, went to Brooklyn College, served as an officer in the United States Navy
and received his MBA from North Texas State University. He was recruited to work at the Pentagon for the Department of Defense in 1964. Later, he became a successful entrepreneur and homebuilder. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Lisa, his children and their spouses, Eric and Kerry Iris, Ernie and Anya, Ellen and Todd Gray, and Elliot and Bettina Blume, his seven grandchildren, and his brother Steven. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, please direct all donations to the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington.