EDWARD BERNARD KEGAN, JR.
Master Sergeant, USAF (ret.)
Age 69, passed away on February 4, 2019 in Southern Maryland Hospital, Clinton, MD. He was surrounded by his family and friends during his last days. A native of Maryland, born March 16, 1949, he is survived by his loving wife, Adolfa Kegan; two children, Autumn Jordan and Edward Bernard Kegan, III; son-in-law, Ronnie Jordan; daughter-in-law, Yadira Magana del Carmen; grandchildren, Cody and Leilani Jordan and Ethan Defries. Edward is also survived by his father, Edward Bernard Kegan, Sr.; brother, Gary Kegan, sister, Marilyn Kegan; sister-in-law, Kazuyo Kegan; nephew, Alex Kegan; and niece, Hannah Kegan. Edward Bernard Kegan served in the United States Air Force
for 40 years. Viewing will be held at HUNTT FUNERAL HOME, 3035 Old Washington Rd.,Waldorf, MD on Friday, February 15 2019 from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD.