Edward Robert Keller (Age 64)
Of Harrisonburg, VA, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020. He was born on August 15, 1956, and was a son of Anna Mae (Pagano) Keller, of Bridgewater, VA and the late Charles Russell Keller, Jr. Surviving in addition to his mother are three brothers, Charles R. Keller, III and wife, Tonya, Eugene Keller and wife, Sheryl, and George Keller and wife Linda; 13 nieces and nephews, Mary Keller Quattlebaum, Nate Keller, Christopher Hohenstein, Kelly Hohenstein, Jonathan Keller, Bradyen Keller, Dylan Keller, Joshua McWhorter, Zachary McWhorter, Benjamin McWhorter, Michael Keller, Ashley Keller, Kimberly Myers, Ian McKay and Summer Ann Keller and numerous great nieces, and great-nephews, and numerous cousins. In addition to his father he was preceded in death by his brother, James Keller, and nephew, Peter Byron Keller. Friends may call Johnson Funeral Service from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday December 1,2020. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Mount Comfort Cemetery in Alexandria, VA with Rev. Box officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Lung Association
of Virginia, 39 South Gate Court, Suite 102, Harrisonburg, VA 22801. Frriends Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com