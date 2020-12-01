1/1
EDWARD KELLER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share EDWARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Edward Robert Keller  (Age 64)  
Of Harrisonburg, VA, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020.  He was born on August 15, 1956, and was a son of Anna Mae (Pagano) Keller, of Bridgewater, VA and the late Charles Russell Keller, Jr. Surviving in addition to his mother are three brothers, Charles R. Keller, III and wife, Tonya, Eugene Keller and wife, Sheryl, and George Keller and wife Linda; 13 nieces and nephews, Mary Keller Quattlebaum, Nate Keller, Christopher Hohenstein, Kelly Hohenstein, Jonathan Keller, Bradyen Keller, Dylan Keller, Joshua McWhorter, Zachary McWhorter, Benjamin McWhorter, Michael Keller, Ashley Keller, Kimberly Myers, Ian McKay and Summer Ann Keller and numerous great nieces, and great-nephews, and numerous cousins. In addition to his father he was preceded in death by his brother, James Keller, and nephew, Peter Byron Keller. Friends may call Johnson Funeral Service from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday December 1, 2020.  A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Mount Comfort Cemetery in Alexandria, VA with Rev. Box officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Lung Association of Virginia, 39 South Gate Court, Suite 102, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.  Frriends Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 1, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved