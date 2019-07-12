

Edward Leo Killham

(Age 93)



A retired senior foreign service officer, died on July 7, 2019 of pneumonia in Maplewood Senior Residence in Bethesda, Maryland.

He was born in Chicago, Ill. and was a 1943 graduate of St. Rita's High School. He served in WWII and returned to study on the GI bill, graduating from Northwestern University in 1949 and then obtaining a MA at Columbia University in 1950 and an MPA at Harvard in 1957.

In 1952, he entered the Foreign Service and was posted to London, Edinburgh, Moscow, Copenhagen, was deputy chief of mission of the US embassy in Brussels from 1979-82 and reached the rank of Minister-Counselor by the time he retired in 1987.

He spoke French, Russian and German and had numerous diplomatic assignments in Eastern and Western Europe, in NATO headquarters, and in arms control negotiations, including SALT I and II, MBFR and CSCE, where he served as Deputy Chairman of the US Delegation in Madrid in 1982-83.

In 1951 he married Therese Lucille Cook and had three children. A jazz musician and Redskins and White Sox fan, he considered Washington to be home.

He was author of the book, The Nordic Way: A Path to Baltic Equilibrium, 1993, and contributor of articles and reviews to newspapers and professional journals.

He is survived by his two daughters, Amanda Davis of Monona, Wisconsin, and Nina Killham of Melbourne, Australia; and five grandchildren, Hannah, Molly, Jordan, Lara and Ben. A son, Ted Killham, died in 1998. His beloved wife, Lucy, died in 2012.

Burial is private.