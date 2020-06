Or Copy this URL to Share

Edward R. King III "Pete"

On May 27, 2020, son of the late Corine O. and Edward R. King Jr. Survived by brothers; Cedric King Sr., Harold King, Kelvin King Sr., Kevin King (LaSonya), sisters; Juanita Johnson, Zsanetta Morgan (Daniel). Private Interment Heritage Memorial Cemetery Columbarium.



