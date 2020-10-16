EDWARD KOBLENZ

Passed away October 13, 2020 in Arlington, VA. Husband of Betty Koblenz; father of Michael Koblenz, Wayne Koblenz (Debbie), Earlene Walker and the late Richard Koblenz. Also survived by one granddaughter, Kristen Hagan; four great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held at Murphy Funeral Home of Arlington, 4510 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, VA on Saturday, October 17 at 10 a.m., followed by interment at Columbia Gardens.