On Thursday, November 5, 2020 at his home in Chevy Chase, MD with family at his side. Born in Chicago, IL on January 12, 1921 to immigrant parents, he attended West Point and served as a pathfinder navigator in the Army Air Corps (101st Airborne Division) during WWII. He graduated from Marquette University in 1948 as a mechanical engineer and worked in various industries including aerospace and helped design re-entry heat shields for the Gemini and Apollo programs. He was assistant director of the physical plant at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas and later associate physical plant director at Texas A & M University and its sister schools.He was the beloved husband of the late Yolanda Frisch Kozlowski; devoted father of Judith Kozlowski (husband, Arthur Perry); and cherished grandfather of Diana and Christina Perry. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews whom he loved greatly.A funeral mass will be scheduled at a future date at Old Post Chapel, Ft. Myer with interment, along with his wife, at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Marquette University Opus School of Engineering. For full obituary and to view and sign the family guest book, please see: