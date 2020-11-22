1/
EDWARD KOZLOWSKI
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share EDWARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

EDWARD KOZLOWSKI (AGE 99)  
On Thursday, November 5, 2020 at his home in Chevy Chase, MD with family at his side. Born in Chicago, IL on January 12, 1921 to immigrant parents, he attended West Point and served as a pathfinder navigator in the Army Air Corps (101st Airborne Division) during WWII. He graduated from Marquette University in 1948 as a mechanical engineer and worked in various industries including aerospace and helped design re-entry heat shields for the Gemini and Apollo programs. He was assistant director of the physical plant at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas and later associate physical plant director at Texas A & M University and its sister schools.He was the beloved husband of the late Yolanda Frisch Kozlowski; devoted father of Judith Kozlowski (husband, Arthur Perry); and cherished grandfather of Diana and Christina Perry. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews whom he loved greatly.A funeral mass will be scheduled at a future date at Old Post Chapel, Ft. Myer with interment, along with his wife, at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Marquette University Opus School of Engineering. For full obituary and to view and sign the family guest book, please see: www.PumphreyFuneralHome.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pumphrey's Bethesda-Chevy Chase Funeral Home
7557 Wisconsin Ave.
Bethesda, MD 20814-3501
(301) 652-2200
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved