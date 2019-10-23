The Washington Post

EDWARD LEBIEDZ

Guest Book
  • "Eddie and I shared a lot of wonderful memories: 30 years of..."
    - Dan Carey
Service Information
Demaine Funeral Home
5308 Backlick Road
Springfield, VA
22151
(703)-941-9428
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Raymond of Penafort Catholic Church
8750 Pohick Road
Springfield, VA
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Raymond of Penafort Catholic Church
8750 Pohick Road
Springfield, VA
Notice
Edward Francis Lebiedz (Age 93)  

Of Springfield, VA, on Friday, October 18, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Anne Connor Lebiedz. He is survived by his children, Jim Lebiedz and his wife Robin, and Chris Lebiedz; daughter-in-law Joan Walsh Lebiedz; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son Michael Lebiedz. Eddie was a Naval Aviator who served over 31 years in the U.S. Navy and obtained the rank of Captain. Eddie was also an avid golfer who had two hole-in-ones to his credit. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 12 p.m. at St. Raymond of Penafort Catholic Church, 8750 Pohick Road, Springfield, VA 22153, where a visitation will occur from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Interment will occur at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to a .
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 23, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy
Donations