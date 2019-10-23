Edward Francis Lebiedz (Age 93)
Of Springfield, VA, on Friday, October 18, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Anne Connor Lebiedz. He is survived by his children, Jim Lebiedz and his wife Robin, and Chris Lebiedz; daughter-in-law Joan Walsh Lebiedz; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son Michael Lebiedz. Eddie was a Naval Aviator who served over 31 years in the U.S. Navy
and obtained the rank of Captain. Eddie was also an avid golfer who had two hole-in-ones to his credit. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 12 p.m. at St. Raymond of Penafort Catholic Church, 8750 Pohick Road, Springfield, VA 22153, where a visitation will occur from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Interment will occur at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to a .