

Edward Blair Leckey, Jr. " Ed"



Ed, a long-time resident of Alexandria, VA, he was born on August 11,1941 to Edward and Theresa Whatmore Leckey in Johnstown, PA, Ed and was the oldest of six siblings and is survived by sisters Kathryn and Rosemary (Levesque) and brothers John and William. He was preceded in death by sister Theresa (Mahan). He passed away suddenly on February 4, 2019 on his way to work at the Federal Aviation Agency where he was a Senior Labor Relations Specialist and had worked for over 40 years. Ed was preceded in death by his wife Kathy Dennis Leckey, infant son Dennis and daughter Diane Elsey. He is survived by his wife Natalia Kozlova, his son, Edward Blair, daughter, Deborah and step son Mikhail Kozlov and numerous great friends and relatives. Ed will be remembered for his love of Country, God, family, friends, a good joke; as evidenced by his daily sharing of jokes to all; and for his support of the second amendment. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday January 29, 2020 at The Old Post Chapel in Ft. Myer VA at 3 p.m. Inurnment at Arlington Cemetery will follow. A celebration of his life will follow at Fort Myer Patton Hall and all are welcome.