Edward A. Leslie
Edward A. Leslie was born in St. Charles, IL on January 8, 1934 to the late Lillian Ekerhovd Leslie of Bergen, Norway and Edward A. Leslie of New York, NY. Mr. Leslie died September 30, 2020 at his home in Alexandria, VA at the age of 86. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Jean Donohoe Leslie, of the home address; his two daughters: Christiana M. Leslie (David C. Allen) of Alexandria, VA, Mariana L. Verdak (Christopher) of Arlington, VA; and his three grandsons: Edward L. Allen, Henry A. Allen and John P. Allen "Jack" of Alexandria, VA. Mr. Leslie was predeceased by his brothers Lester Leslie and John A. Leslie. Mr. Leslie received a BA in Economics from George Washington University in 1961. He also attended New York University for two years. He was an Economist with the International Trade Administration (ITA) U.S. Department of Commerce, retiring in 1995 after 37 years of Government service. While in ITA, he was a Desk Officer for a number of countries including the United Kingdom, Ireland, Yugoslavia and other European countries, as well as Australia, New Zealand, Japan and Malta, and he travelled to these countries as well. He served in the U.S. Army in what was then occupied Austria in the 1950's. While in the Army, he traveled to most countries in Western Europe and Northern Africa. Prior to the Army, he worked for Atlantic Research Corporation. Mr. Leslie had a love of books, history, knowledge and learning. He was a member of the Adirondack Mountain Club for 20 years. Mr. Leslie was a devoted family man and enjoyed family activities, trips to Maine, Canada and Florida, as well as gardening, fishing and sailing on his Rhodes 19 sailboat. He was a proud grandfather to his three grandsons. Donations in his memory may be made to the Trinity United Methodist Church (trinityalexandria.org
), 2911 Cameron Mills Road, Alexandria, VA 22302. A service will be held Friday, October 16, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home, 1500 W Braddock Rd, Alexandria, VA 22302.