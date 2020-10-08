1/1
EDWARD LESLIE
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share EDWARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Edward A. Leslie  
Edward A. Leslie was born in St. Charles, IL on January 8, 1934 to the late Lillian Ekerhovd Leslie of Bergen, Norway and Edward A. Leslie of New York, NY. Mr. Leslie died September 30, 2020 at his home in Alexandria, VA at the age of 86. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Jean Donohoe Leslie, of the home address; his two daughters: Christiana M. Leslie (David C. Allen) of Alexandria, VA, Mariana L. Verdak (Christopher) of Arlington, VA; and his three grandsons: Edward L. Allen, Henry A. Allen and John P. Allen "Jack" of Alexandria, VA. Mr. Leslie was predeceased by his brothers Lester Leslie and John A. Leslie. Mr. Leslie received a BA in Economics from George Washington University in 1961. He also attended New York University for two years. He was an Economist with the International Trade Administration (ITA) U.S. Department of Commerce, retiring in 1995 after 37 years of Government service. While in ITA, he was a Desk Officer for a number of countries including the United Kingdom, Ireland, Yugoslavia and other European countries, as well as Australia, New Zealand, Japan and Malta, and he travelled to these countries as well. He served in the U.S. Army in what was then occupied Austria in the 1950's. While in the Army, he traveled to most countries in Western Europe and Northern Africa. Prior to the Army, he worked for Atlantic Research Corporation. Mr. Leslie had a love of books, history, knowledge and learning. He was a member of the Adirondack Mountain Club for 20 years. Mr. Leslie was a devoted family man and enjoyed family activities, trips to Maine, Canada and Florida, as well as gardening, fishing and sailing on his Rhodes 19 sailboat. He was a proud grandfather to his three grandsons. Donations in his memory may be made to the Trinity United Methodist Church (trinityalexandria.org), 2911 Cameron Mills Road, Alexandria, VA 22302. A service will be held Friday, October 16, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home, 1500 W Braddock Rd, Alexandria, VA 22302.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Service
03:00 PM
Everly-Wheatley Funerals and Cremation
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Everly-Wheatley Funerals and Cremation
1500 W Braddock Rd
Alexandria, VA 22302
(703) 998-9200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved