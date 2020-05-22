EDWARD JAMES LEWIS
Edward Lewis, a long-time Alexandria, VA resident, passed away peacefully on May 16, 2020 after a brief illness in Randallstown, MD. Mr. Lewis was born December 29,1927 in Hinesburg, VT. He served his country in the Army from 1948 to 1952, which included a Korean Service Medal and 4 Bronze Campaign Stars for action in the Korean War
. He spent 40 years in the excavation and construction field in Washington, DC. Devoted husband for 60 years to predeceased Anna B. Lewis. Survivors include brother, Napoleon John Lewis; children, Ellen Miller (Bill), Karen Kaftol (Adam), and Timothy Lewis (Claudia); eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and other loving family and friends. Mr. Lewis loved bowling and watching the Washington Nationals and Redskins. Private interment at Mount Comfort Cemetery in Alexandria, VA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Virginia Hills Baptist Church, Alexandria, VA.