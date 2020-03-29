

EDWARD A. MANDERS, JR. "Buzz"



Edward. A. "Buzz" Manders, Jr., 85, passed away March 18, 2020 at Suburban Hospital after years with Parkinson's Disease. Buzz was born on May 15, 1934 in Washington D.C. and graduated from Georgetown Preparatory School in 1953. He attended Florida State University where he pursued his passion for football and graduated with a BS degree in Business in 1957. Buzz took over E.A. Manders, Inc. located on K Street NW in DC, and continued the family painting business until retirement. He also co-owned the original Super Bowl Pub in Wheaton, MD in the early "80s when the Washington Redskins won Super Bowl XVII. Buzz was an avid fisherman, spending childhood summers fishing and crabbing on the Chesapeake Bay, and in later years, spending winters in Islamorada, FL fishing on his 31' Bertram. He married Paulette Brobst in 1957 and had two children. After a divorce, he married Naomi Reynolds Scharf in 1980 and spent many happy years rescuing dogs in need through Lab Rescue LRCP. He leaves behind wife Naomi Manders of Potomac, MD; two children Paula Manders Parker of Lake Placid, FL and Mark Manders of Fairhaven, MD; two grand-daughters Alex Manders and Katherine Manders; and three cousins, Martha Christine Anderson, Mike Manders and Billy Manders. A memorial gathering will be held in the future.