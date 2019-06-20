

EDWARD S. MARIN (Age 59)



Edward "Ed" Steven Marin, of Olney, Maryland, died from anaplastic thyroid cancer on June 3, 2019. He was born in Queens, NY, but grew up in West Orange, NJ. Ed was proud to receive his BS, JD and LLM in Taxation from Georgetown University. He was a well-respected Trust and Estate Planning attorney at Meyers, Rodbell and Rosenbaum, LLC, with a knack for simplifying difficult topics for his clients. Ed was known for his quiet sense of humor, and his love of dogs, golf, skiing, the NY Giants, Georgetown Hoyas, Bruce Springsteen, and most of all, his family. He is survived by his loving wife of almost 30 years, Ruth; sons David and Andrew; parents Alix and Lynden Marin; brother Kenneth Marin (Cynthia Wyatt); nieces, nephews, in-laws, and many other close family members and dear friends. A memorial service has been planned to honor and celebrate Ed's life. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to MD Anderson Cancer Center, Angel Flights, Salute Military Golf Association, or the animal rescue organization of your choice.