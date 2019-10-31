The Washington Post

EDWARD MATTIS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EDWARD MATTIS.
Service Information
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD
20901
(301)-593-9500
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bernadette's Church
72 University Blvd. East
Silver Spring, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

EDWARD STEPHEN MATTIS (Age 95)  

Passed away peacefully on October 28, 2019 while listening to his favorite music. Beloved husband of the late Joyce A. Mattis; father of Marianna Jones, Denise Wesolowski, Stan Mattis, Gary Mattis, Kathy Mattis Costlow, John Mattis, and the late Edward, Jr., Robert and Paula Diane Mattis. He was loved by 16 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Ed served in the US Army and Air Force Reserves as a young man. After serving, he and Joyce raised nine children while working as a Procurement Officer at Walter Reed and other government positions. After retiring, he and Joyce became Directors of Viviane Woodward Cosmetics and enjoyed traveling, attending conferences and building their business. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD (Valet Parking) Sunday, November 3, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Bernadette's Church, 72 University Blvd. East, Silver Spring, MD, on Monday, November 4, at 11 a.m. Interment Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to .

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 31, 2019
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.