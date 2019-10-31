

EDWARD STEPHEN MATTIS (Age 95)



Passed away peacefully on October 28, 2019 while listening to his favorite music. Beloved husband of the late Joyce A. Mattis; father of Marianna Jones, Denise Wesolowski, Stan Mattis, Gary Mattis, Kathy Mattis Costlow, John Mattis, and the late Edward, Jr., Robert and Paula Diane Mattis. He was loved by 16 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Ed served in the US Army and Air Force Reserves as a young man. After serving, he and Joyce raised nine children while working as a Procurement Officer at Walter Reed and other government positions. After retiring, he and Joyce became Directors of Viviane Woodward Cosmetics and enjoyed traveling, attending conferences and building their business. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD (Valet Parking) Sunday, November 3, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Bernadette's Church, 72 University Blvd. East, Silver Spring, MD, on Monday, November 4, at 11 a.m. Interment Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to .