EDWARD McCAFFERTY
Dr. Edward McCafferty  
Of Severna Park, passed away on September 21, 2020. He was a very accomplished scientist holding a Masters and Ph.D from Lehigh University and a Master's from John Hopkin's University and worked for the Navy Research Laboratory as lead scientist for 32 and a half years. He had numerous awards for corrosive science and wrote a text book for the Introduction to Corrosion Science. Loving husband to Mary McCafferty; father to Chris and Colleen; beloved grandfather to Liam and Rees, and brother to Dolores McCafferty. Memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, Wilkes University or Lehigh University.Full obituary and online condolences can be seen on www.barrancofuneralhome.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A.
495 Ritchie Highway
Severna Park, MD 21146
(410) 647-2400
