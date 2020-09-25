EDWARD McCAFFERTY

Of Severna Park, passed away on September 21, 2020. He was a very accomplished scientist holding a Masters and Ph.D from Lehigh University and a Master's from John Hopkin's University and worked for the Navy Research Laboratory as lead scientist for 32 and a half years. He had numerous awards for corrosive science and wrote a text book for the Introduction to Corrosion Science. Loving husband to Mary McCafferty; father to Chris and Colleen; beloved grandfather to Liam and Rees, and brother to Dolores McCafferty. Memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, Wilkes University or Lehigh University.Full obituary and online condolences can be seen on