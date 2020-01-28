The Washington Post

EDWARD "Eddie" McDOWELL

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EDWARD "Eddie" McDOWELL.
Service Information
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home
7474 Landover Road
Hyattsville, MD
20785
(301)-322-2300
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Incarnation Catholic Church
880 Eastern Ave. NE,
Washington, DC
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
The Incarnation Catholic Church
880 Eastern Ave. NE
Washington, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

EDWARD E. McDOWELL "Eddie"  

Peacefully entered into eternal rest at his residence on Monday, January 20, 2020. Resident of Washington, DC. Devoted husband of the late Sandra McDowell; beloved father of Sherrie Benjamin and Angela McDowell; son of Elizabeth Robinson and the late David McDowell. Also survived by one sister, Diann Robinson; three brothers, Grover Robinson, Sr., Daniel Robinson and Alfred Robinson, Sr.; two grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 10 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at The Incarnation Catholic Church, 880 Eastern Ave. NE, Washington, DC. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Services by J.B. JENKINS FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 28, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.