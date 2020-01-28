EDWARD E. McDOWELL "Eddie"
Peacefully entered into eternal rest at his residence on Monday, January 20, 2020. Resident of Washington, DC. Devoted husband of the late Sandra McDowell; beloved father of Sherrie Benjamin and Angela McDowell; son of Elizabeth Robinson and the late David McDowell. Also survived by one sister, Diann Robinson; three brothers, Grover Robinson, Sr., Daniel Robinson and Alfred Robinson, Sr.; two grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 10 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at The Incarnation Catholic Church, 880 Eastern Ave. NE, Washington, DC. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Services by J.B. JENKINS FUNERAL HOME, INC.