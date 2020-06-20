EDWARD MCLEAN
1944 - 2020
Edward Bruce McLean (Age 75)  
Edward Bruce McLean, passed away on May 22, 2020. He was born in Augusta, GA on July 18, 1944 to Freddie S. and Alphonso F. McLean. He received a B.A. from Howard University in 1966 and M.B.A. from American University. He served as a captain in the Air Force during the Vietnam War in the Office of the Auditor General. In 1969, Ed married Korliss Wright and they settled in D.C. We will keep alive his boisterous laugh, love for family, and lively storytelling. He is survived by his children, Sean and Carmen McLean, Troy and Maria McLean, Kia and Christopher Washington, and his grandchildren, Sean, Jr., Seth, and Lukas McLean, Parris and Gabriella Washington, and ex-wife, Korliss McLean. Services private.

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Pope Funeral Home Washington Chapel
2617 Pennsylvania Avenue, S.E.
Washington, DC 20020
(202) 583-5400
June 20, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family. May you be comforted in knowing that our Heavenly Father cares for you. He will give you strength and courage to cope with your grief.
Psalm 94:17-19
R.R
Neighbor
