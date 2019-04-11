EDWARD L. MEISEL
Edward L. Meisel, of Washington, DC, died with dignity and bravery on March 21, 2019 at the age of 66. He had been battling amyloidosis for over two years but succumbed to pneumonia. He is survived by his wife Nancy (Eleanor Shevlin); his sister Sheri; his brother Andrew (Robin), his nephews Scott (Julie) and Ben; nieces Lindsay (Mike) and Lauren (Justin); grandnephew Wyatt, and sister-in-law Elizabeth Roberts (Donald). Memorial contributions may be made to the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center, Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, MD. Services will be held in early June.