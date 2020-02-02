Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EDWARD MERKLI. View Sign Service Information Service 1:00 PM Aldersgate United Methodist Church Memorial Gathering 2:00 PM Wesley Hall Send Flowers Notice

MERKLI EDWARD ALBERT MERKLI Edward Albert Merkli, passed away on January 9, 2020, surrounded by his family in Flagstaff, Arizona. He was born May 27, 1930 in Helvetia, West Virginia on his family homestead where he grew up speaking German and learning the crafts of cheese and wine making. Edward joined the United States

MERKLI EDWARD ALBERT MERKLI Edward Albert Merkli, passed away on January 9, 2020, surrounded by his family in Flagstaff, Arizona. He was born May 27, 1930 in Helvetia, West Virginia on his family homestead where he grew up speaking German and learning the crafts of cheese and wine making. Edward joined the United States Army completing boot camp at Fort Bliss, Texas. His most memorable time in the Army was at Fort Totten, New York, where he worked in supply for Battery B. He was a trusted and valued member of the Army and took pride in contributing to the greater good. His life was lived as a very proud American. A habitual entrepreneur, Eddie founded Merkli Brothers Coal by sending his Army pay home to purchase heavy equipment. Eddie met his wife of 61 years, Martha McCutcheon Merkli, on a blind date and the two began their lives together in Webster Springs, West Virginia. Eddie's early success as a heavy equipment operator took them to Virginia, with him participating in the construction of Route 66. His sharp mind saw trends and growth long before it was forecasted, leading to a career in Real Estate. A Broker for six decades, Eddie was a mentor to many, living his personal and business life morally and ethically. His unconditional acceptance and compassion demonstrated to those around him remains unparalleled. Eddie was the best coach of sports teams on which his children played. He showed up to any place his children and grandchildren performed or competed. He walked his daughters down the aisle and lovingly supported his family in any way he could. Eddie and Martha had a passion for duplicate bridge and other games, playing in clubs and with family and friends around their kitchen table. They thoroughly enjoyed vacationing with their family all around the United States. Edward was an amazing dancer, winning dance contests throughout his life. There was no better feeling in the world than his hand on the small of your back, being gently guided along a dance floor. For those who had the privilege of this, it was as close to floating as one could experience. Edward is survived by his five children: Robert E. Merkli (Blair), John A. Merkli, Mary L. Merkli-Velasco (David), Nancy M. Tracy (Mark) and Susan M. Merkli, his 15 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his wife Martha M. Merkli, father Henry Merkli, mother Martha Kelly, stepfather Edward Kelly, brother Henry Merkli, sister Francis Ramey and grandson Robert Merkli, Jr. Services will be at Aldersgate United Methodist Church on February 15, 2020 at 1 p.m., with a reception to follow at 2 p.m. in Wesley Hall. Edward Albert Merkli will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery, along with his wife Martha. Interment will occur on a later date to be determined.Edward Albert Merkli will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery, along with his wife Martha. Interment will occur on a later date to be determined. Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close