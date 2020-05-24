Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Moses. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

MOSES Edward M. Moses On February 14, 2020, Edward Merillat Moses passed away at Virginia Hospital Center in Arlington, VA after a short illness. The son of Col. Merillat and Grace McLean Moses, he was born at Fort Bragg, NC on June 26, 1932. During his father's Army career, Ed also lived in Fort Sill, OK and Washington, DC. He attended Gordon Junior High School and Hilders School in Washington and St. James School in Hagerstown, MD. He spent a year at Frankfurt High School while his father was stationed in Germany. Ed was appointed to the United States Military Academy from the First Congressional District of Virginia. He graduated in 1954 and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Armor Branch. Following Airborne, Ranger and Basic Branch Officer training, he served with the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, NC. Subsequent assignments included the 8th Infantry Division in Germany and the 1st Armored Division at Fort Hood, TX. In 1963, he received a graduate degree from the University of Southern California in Aero- space Engineering, and then joined the West Point faculty, teaching for three years in the Department of Earth, Space and Graphic Sciences. After attending the Command and General Staff College, he joined the II Field Force in Vietnam in 1967. He resigned his commission as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1969 after serving a year at the Pentagon, and retired from the Army Reserves in 1984 with the rank of Colonel. He entered the investment securities business in 1969, and during the next 15 years he managed major brokerage offices in several cities. He later managed selected investment accounts and worked in the travel business. In retirement, he computerized his mother's extensive genealogical records which led to the publication of a book about the Lewis family. He wrote the narrative for and co-published two sketchbooks about West Point. He belonged to several historical and genealogical societies including the Huguenot Society of Virginia. Ed loved his family and friends, his church, his country, the Army, and his toy poodles. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Margaret Calhoun Moses of Fairfax Station, VA, and; his children, Virginia Moses Sullivan (Kenneth) of Sterling, VA, Robert McLean Moses (Shawn Hiter) of Littleton, CO, Steven Page Moses (Trisha) of Larkspur, CO; grandchildren Riley Sullivan, Lt. USA, Connor Sullivan, and Logan Moses; step-children, Roger Capen Shaffer (Kristen) of Berkeley Lake, GA and Elizabeth Margaret Newdom (Eric) of Frederick, MD and; step-grandchildren, Drew Shaffer, Sophia Shaffer and Asher Newdom. His brother, Charles Custis Moses, predeceased him; his brother, John Warner Lewis Moses, survives him. A private burial service was held on February 28, 2020 at Rock Creek Cemetery, Washington, DC. Memorial donations may be made to St. Andrew and St. Margaret of Scotland Church, 1607 Dewitt Ave., Alexandria, VA 22301 or a .

Published in The Washington Post on May 24, 2020

