Edward Mullins

Fr. Edward John Francis Mullins
Fr. Edward John Francis Mullins, a priest of the Institute of the Incarnate Word, died July 6, 2020. Late of Sarsfield Terrace Cork Ireland and Washington DC. Beloved son of the late Tom and Joan Mullins; father of Gar (AnneMarie); grandfather of Nicky; Brother of Thomas, Domie, Bernie, Margaret, Veronica, Helen, Uncle Pat and the late John Mullins. Also survived by his brother and sister-in-laws, nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews, friends and colleagues. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at St. John the Baptist de la Salle Church, privately in keeping with restrictions due to the Covid Pandemic. Fr. Eddie will be interred in his hometown of Cork, Ireland. Memorial contributions may be made to www.iveamerica.org
. Arrangements by Cole Funeral Services, Rockville, MD. www.colefuneral.com